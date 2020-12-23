Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccination sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Diane and Mike Freeman have had enough of a large tree in the lot behind their Raleigh home wreaking havoc for the last 20 years.

"I don't know if the tree is dead or not, but the limbs fall on top of it and on top of the fence. And on top of the house," they said. "Every time storm come along it damages our fence."

Overhead drone video also captured images of the large branches strewn across their roof.

They've tried doing something about it; first they reported it to their homeowners insurance, but they did that so many times, they lost their coverage. Then they called Memphis code enforcement, but never got any actions. Finally, they tried contacting the people who might be responsible, including the owner of the Lit Junior store in front of the wooded area.

"We're not sure who owns property. We tried a few people, they say they'll get back with us like Lit and the church up there. They say they'll get back with us but they never do," Mike Freeman said.

That's when they called the WREG Problem Solvers, back in September.

"I would like to see that cleaned up so we can put our fence up without the worry of all that falling on it," they said.

To get started, the Problem Solvers checked property records. The closest address, 3292 Austin Peay Highway, shows an owner, Noble Partners. The Problem Solvers went to their office address and found it is the same company as Lit Restaurant Supply. Someone there said the owner would get in touch.

Then the Problem Solvers spoke with insurance agent Marvin Davis to get an idea of what the Freemans and others need to know.

"Homeowners need to understand damage to their property is the responsibility of the homeowner, whether it's caused by them or a neighbor," said Davis, the owner of the Fred L. Davis Insurance Agency.

But if it's been going on this long, they have other options, he said.

For one, in Tennessee, you can cut anything on your property. In the Freemans' case, that would mean trimming the branches but not cutting the whole thing down.