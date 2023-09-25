DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Lyft driver who called deputies because she thought she was being followed ended up in jail after the deputies found marijuana in her car.

Michelle Baptist called DeSoto County authorities Sept. 15 and told them she had been followed by several vehicles for several hours. She agreed to meet officers at the address of her next Lyft fare.

When a deputy pulled up, her Dodge Charger was parked in the roadway, with suspended Tennessee tags and no proof of insurance, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said.

When the deputy began talking with Baptist, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from her vehicle, and said Baptist appeared intoxicated.

Baptist didn’t have a medical marijuana card but allegedly told the deputy she had smoked weed about two hours before.

The deputy took her into custody and found a bag of marijuana in the center console during a search.

Baptist is charged with DUI, possession of paraphernalia, suspended tags and no proof of insurance. Records show she was booked and released on bond the same day.