Lumber company expanding with sawmill in north Mississippi

GRENADA, Miss. — A lumber company is expanding in north Mississippi. Hankins Lumber is investing more than $12 million into the Grenada County sawmill that will be called Hankins Timbers.

The expansion will add 43 jobs to a company that already employs 140 people. That’s according to a news release issued Tuesday by Gov. Tate Reeves.

Hankins Lumber has been in business nearly 50 years. It produces Southern Yellow Pine lumber products. Hankins Timbers will use first and second pine thinning rather than mature logs.

The facility will produce about 40 million board feet per year.