Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says he’s ‘open’ to changing Mississippi state flag

The Mississippi state flag will no longer fly in New Jersey’s Liberty State Park because it includes the Confederate flag.

JACKSON, Miss. — Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said he’s “open” to changing the Mississippi state flag, which has a Confederate emblem on it.

In a released statement obtained by WJTV, Delbert said he understands being proud of one’s ancestry, especially of those family members who fought in battle, but stated “these issues are not controlling.”

“What is compelling to me is the future of our children and grandchildren. They will learn together, they will work together, and they will worship together. Those who wish to fly our flag should not be typecast in any fashion. Similarly, those who are offended by our flag are sincere in their beliefs. The physical acknowledgements of our history are our guideposts and buoys which helps us to avoid reefs in the future. Destruction of history fails to change it and, over time, opens us to repeat it,” he said.

Moving forward, he said it’s important to look to our collective future.

“In my mind, our flag should bear the Seal of the Great State of Mississippi and state “In God We Trust.” I am open to bringing all citizens together to determine a banner for our future.”

He ended by encouraging lawmakers to address the issue.