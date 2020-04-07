Lowe’s stores to close on Easter Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lowe’s stores and distribution centers will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, to give workers a “much-deserved day off.”

The company announced the move, affecting about 300,000 employees, on Tuesday.

Lowe’s and other hardware stores in the Memphis area have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic as essential businesses.

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge.”

Lowe’s has temporarily increased its wages by $2 an hour, gave workers a bonus and instituted 14 days of emergency paid leave for all associates who need it, the company said in a statement.

“I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic,” said Ellison, who is a native of Brownsville, Tennessee and attended the University of Memphis.

