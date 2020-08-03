Lowes giving away $20,000 grants to small businesses

Lowes is set to give away up to $55 million in grant money to small businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but you’ll have to act fast to get one.

Applications are due Monday.

According to the company, each grant will be $20,000 and the majority of the available $55 million will go to women- and minoritiy-owned businesses. The rest will be reserved for rural businesses.

Lowes said they are specifically helping these groups first because they “often lack access to affordable capital.”

Those who receive the grants will be allowed to use them to cover things like rent/ utilities, payroll, outstanding debts and other immediate costs.

To apply, click here.