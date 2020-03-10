Low voter turnout in DeSoto County not caused by coronavirus, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The DeSoto County Election Commission is urging voters to use their best judgment when deciding on whether they should vote in Tuesday's primary and future elections.

"We're basically saying just keep good clean hands," Chairman of the DeSoto County Election Commission Danny Kline said. "Make sure you wash your hands and if you want to bring your own sanitized wipes and that kind of thing."

Mississippi was one of six states holding presidential primary elections. Mississippians will vote on a presidential candidate as well as candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

The DeSoto County Election Commission was hoping they would see at least 40% of the registered voters at the polls but they are now hoping they will get at least 25%.

Election officials say voter turnout has nothing to do with the COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus. They say it's based on whether they think they're candidate can win.

"If they were voting for a particular candidate, they're thinking their candidate's already going to make it through and so they're not going to come out and vote," Kline said.

Kline says they've seen more democrats at the polls but there are more republican votes in DeSoto County.

Polls in Mississippi are open until 7 p.m.