Louisiana man accused of hiding in Florida 15-year-old’s bedroom, having sex since August

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities arrested a Louisiana man accused of hiding in a 15-year-old’s bedroom since August and having sex with the teen on multiple occasions.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Spring Hill, Florida, on Sunday after the teen’s parents found an adult man, later identified as 35-year-old Johnathan Rossmoine, hiding in their child’s bedroom.

Rossmoine reportedly admitted to deputies that he drove from Louisiana to Spring Hill on several occasions to have sex with the teenager. He admitted to deputies that his latest trip had him in Hernando County for about five weeks, having sex with the teen on numerous occasions.

Detectives said the teen first met Rossmoine about two years ago while using an online chatting app. The app allows users to chat via text and voice using virtual avatars.

The teenager referred to Rossmoine as a boyfriend and initially told Rosmoine about being 18 before admitting prior to meeting in person to actually being 15.

The teenager also admitted that Rossmoine had been living on and off in the teen’s bedroom since Aug. 19. Rossmoine is accused of hiding in the closet when the teen’s parents were home and only coming out when they left for work.

The sheriff’s office said Rossmoine also admitted to numerous sexual encounters in his van, which was parked near the teen’s house.

Rossmoine was arrested and booked in the Hernando County Jail on a $25,000 bond.