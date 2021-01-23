Lottery ticket thieves on the run after stealing lottery ticket stands at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help tracking down a pair of lottery ticket thieves.

The incident happened at the Exxon gas station on Union and Cleveland in Midtown. It all happened on camera. The thieves casually walk into the store, and it appears they exchange a few words with the clerk.

Suddenly, they grab two lottery ticket display stands from the counter and run out. Police say both men got away in a white van.

You can click here to see the video.

Memphis Police say if you know anything, call Crimestoppers, 901-528-2274