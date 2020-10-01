Lost soles? Footwear found scattered on Mississippi interstate

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Drivers dodged dozens of pairs of brightly colored sandals scattered across Interstate 55 just north of the Church Road exit Thursday morning.
It’s unknown where the sandals came from or where they were headed, but several boxes were labeled Fashion Boulevard.
The Church Road ramp is right next to the Tanger Outlets shopping center.
Crews from MDOT were seen cleaning up the mess around 10:30 am.
- Some Tennessee residents still haven’t gotten unemployment after months of filing
- 10-year-old Mid-South student chosen as new Scholastic Kids Press reporter
- ‘It would create a constitutional crisis’: Democrats, Republicans clash on when to fill Supreme Court vacancy
- Health care, abortion center stage in SCOTUS fight
- House Democrats consider vote on coronavirus relief deal