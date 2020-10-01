Lost soles? Footwear found scattered on Mississippi interstate

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Drivers dodged dozens of pairs of brightly colored sandals scattered across Interstate 55 just north of the Church Road exit Thursday morning.

It’s unknown where the sandals came from or where they were headed, but several boxes were labeled Fashion Boulevard.

The Church Road ramp is right next to the Tanger Outlets shopping center.

Crews from MDOT were seen cleaning up the mess around 10:30 am.