MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another round of testimony begins Wednesday from witnesses in the trial of a man accused of killing NBA star and former Memphis Grizzly, Lorenzen Wright.

Prosecutors say Billy Ray Turner and Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra, plotted to kill the basketball standout in 2010.

During a prosecutor’s opening statements on Tuesday, jurors heard a gunshot-filled 911 call placed by Lorenzen Wright on the night he was killed.

Lorenzen Wright’s mother also took the stand Tuesday along with Lorenzen and Sherra’s former nanny, Claudia Robinson.

Robinson testified that she was in the room when Sherra Wright told two men about a hit she said Lorenzen had on her.

Turner has pleaded not guilty to all the charges he faces in the death of Lorenzen Wright.