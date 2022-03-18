GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning.

The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra Wright recruited Martin and Billy Ray Turner to kill Lorenzen.

From the witness stand, Martin said he was in Batesville on the night of Lorenzen’s murder. He claimed he tried to contact Turner that night but was unsuccessful. He said he called using his cell phone and then a pay phone.

Martin said he also tried to contact Sherra Wright He said after he failed to speak with them, he thought that day was going to be another “uneventful” day.

Martin said that about a day or two later, Sherra contacted him and told him she and Turner were coming to Batesville to pick up Turner’s car. Martin said they seemed “spooked” and dodged his questions.

Martin claimed that Sherra called him later and asked about a metal detector. She then came to pick him up from Batesville.

Martin said on the way there, Sherra told him that they plan to kill Lorenzen had “gone through”, and that she and Turner had both shot Lorenzen. Martin claimed Sherra told him she needed a metal detector because they had lost one of the guns at the scene.

Martin claimed the three of them searched the area for the guns. He said after that, they went their separate ways. Martin said sometime later, Turner contacted him so that they could dispose of the guns.