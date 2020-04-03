Looking for a fun way to get your kids to wash their hands? The Rock has you covered

Dwayne Johnson is making sure his youngest child has strong hand washing game with a little help from “Moana.”

In an adorable video posted to Instagram, Johnson, aka The Rock, shared with his followers his “sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual.”

“Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from ‘Moana,’ while I wash her hands,” he wrote. “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.”

Johnson was among the voice cast for the 2016 Disney film.

“Stay healthy and safe, my friends,” he added.

If that song isn’t a favorite in your house, you can also check out other hand washing songs on social media.