MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is mourning the death of a longtime restaurant owner.

Phil Bryant, the former owner of Bryant’s Breakfast, died Monday after a long battle with cancer. He ran the restaurant for decades before selling it last year.

The restaurant on Summer Avenue is a Memphis institution. It’s been around for 50 years and called the best breakfast restaurant in the country by numerous publications.

Bryant was 57.