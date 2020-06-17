Longtime Bar-Kays musician Frank Thompson has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis music community along with R&B and funk fans are mourning the loss of Bar-Kays member Frank Thompson.

Thompson died on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio after battling liver cancer.

Thompson was a longtime trombonist for the hit music group beginning in the 1970s. He performed in some of their biggest hits including “Holy Ghost,” “Move Your Boogie Body,” “Attitudes,” and was featured as a soloist in “Anticipation.”

The family will hold a private ceremony for Thompson at a later date.