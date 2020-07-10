Long-time Collierville alderman to resign due to health concerns

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Alderman Tom Allen plans to step down next month after being diagnosed with stage four cancer.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank all the citizens who voted for me and supported me,” said

Allen. “I appreciate every one of them.”

Allen and his wife have lived in Collierville for over 30 years. A military veteran who served in Korean, he was first elected to office back in 2006 and has helped on a number of projects, including the city’s new high school and the opening of the Linda Kerley Senior Center.

He has served on the Comprehensive Land Use Plan Committee, Collierville Planning Commission, the Industrial Development Board, Library Board, Collierville Arts Council, Parks Advisory Board, and the Design Review Commission.

Allen also volunteered with the Collierville Republican Club, Schilling Farms YMCA and the Collierville Lion’s Club.

His last day in office will be August 9.