Lone gunman with red shoes robs McDonald’s in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis police are looking for a lone gunman with red sneakers who held up a McDonald’s in the 3100 block of South Third early Monday morning.

Police said the robber pointed a black and silver semi-automatic handgun at an employee at around 1:40 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register.

Investigators have not said how much he got away with but said he was last seen running eastbound on Brooks Road.

The suspect is described as being between 5’6″ and 5’7″ tall, and wearing a light gray hoodie, a black mask, blue jeans, and red and white New Balance shoes.

Take a look at the photos. If you recognize the robber call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at (901)538-CASH.