MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is searching for a wallaby that’s been missing since a nearby creek overflowed into its KangaZoo exhibit Wednesday.

The zoo said in a statement Thursday that workers began evacuating animals when they noticed Lick Creek overflowing inside the zoo during a heavy rain event.

All animals in the KangaZoo exhibit were accounted for and moved into the animal hospital, except for one wallaby, the zoo said.

Since then, staff has continued a search for the marsupial, which is similar to a kangaroo, but it has not been found.

Anyone who sees the missing animal is asked to report it to the Memphis Zoo at (901) 333-6500.

“Wallabies are smaller in stature than kangaroos,” the zoo said. “They are gentle animals, but fairly skiddish. If spotted, please do not approach, and immediately call the number above.”