MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A proposal to install a zipline tour across the Wolf River harbor to a new outdoor activities facility at Mud Island River Park will be considered by a City Council committee.

A group called The Forge Memphis, which includes Memphis communications and architecture figures Doug Carpenter and Frank Ricks, is scheduled to present the proposal Tuesday morning.

According to documents submitted to the city, plans include a Skybridge Zipline Tour across the harbor near the monorail bridge, and an aerial challenge course, climbing walls and dining area in Mud Island River Park. Other outdoor activities are planned including axe throwing, outdoor rescape rooms, festivals, races and scavenger hunts.

A similar facility called The Forge: Lemont Quarries currently operates in the Chicago area.

The Forge Memphis says in its presentation that the project would be a $10 million private investment that would be “the catalyst for activating Mud Island.” They estimate it could bring 100,000 visitors a year.

Mud Island River Park opened in 1982 in downtown Memphis. It has garnered renewed attention from the city lately, after years of disinvestment in its monorail, museum, amphitheater and other facilities.