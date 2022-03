In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive rent in Memphis using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Observed Rent Index as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com. Keep reading to see whether your zip code made the list.

#20. 38127 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $801

— 44.0% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +11.3%

— #7 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +25.0%



– Pictured (for rent): 3829 Lake Park Cv, Memphis 38127 ($1,015, 3 bedrooms)

#19. 38109 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $829

— 42.0% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +9.2%

— #14 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +18.9%



– Pictured (for rent): 183 Lone Oak Cv, Memphis 38109 ($1,400, 2 bedrooms)

#18. 38118 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $903

— 36.9% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +9.7%

— #12 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +23.2%



– Pictured (for rent): 5126 Ginger Cir, Memphis 38118 ($1,195, 4 bedrooms)

#17. 38114 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $940

— 34.3% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +9.7%

— #13 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +10.7%



– Pictured (for rent): 1763 Evelyn Ave, Memphis 38114 ($2,100, 3 bedrooms)

#16. 38128 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $964

— 32.6% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.5%

— #18 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +15.7%



– Pictured (for rent): 3050 Bluefield St, Memphis 38128 ($1,225, 4 bedrooms)

#15. 38111 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $1,039

— 27.3% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.8%

— #17 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +27.3%



– Pictured (for rent): 184 N Highland St, Memphis 38111 ($3,900, 4 bedrooms)

#14. 38104 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $1,154

— 19.3% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +2.0%

— #20 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +22.5%



– Pictured (for rent): 871 S Cooper St, Memphis 38104 ($8,500, 0 bedrooms)

#13. 38115 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $1,176

— 17.8% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +10.0%

— #10 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +19.1%



– Pictured (for rent): 3096 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis 38115 ($1,350, 3 bedrooms)

#12. 38134 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $1,247

— 12.8% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

— #16 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +27.8%



– Pictured (for rent): 6605 Stage Dr, Bartlett 38134 ($5,200, 0 bedrooms)

#11. 38637 (Horn Lake)

– Typical rent: $1,299

— 9.2% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +12.5%

— #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +26.1%



– Pictured (for rent): 5731 Matthew Dr, Horn Lake 38637 ($1,650, 4 bedrooms)

#10. 38141 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $1,305

— 8.7% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +11.5%

— #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +25.7%



– Pictured (for sale): 4748 Mallard Ridge Dr, Memphis 38141 ($165,900, 3 bedrooms)

#9. 38671 (Southaven)

– Typical rent: $1,466

— 2.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +11.4%

— #6 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +25.5%



– Pictured (for sale): 5454 Bradley Dr, Southaven 38671 ($143,000, 2 bedrooms)

#8. 38018 (Cordova)

– Typical rent: $1,567

— 9.6% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +11.5%

— #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +26.3%



– Pictured (for sale): 532 Bedlington Dr, Memphis 38018 ($186,000, 3 bedrooms)

#7. 38125 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $1,607

— 12.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +11.0%

— #8 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +26.2%



– Pictured (for rent): 3485 Windgarden Cv, Unicorp Memphis 38125 ($3,800, 4 bedrooms)

#6. 38016 (Cordova)

– Typical rent: $1,608

— 12.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

— #11 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +24.4%



– Pictured (for sale): 1351 Appling Rd, Cordova 38016 ($224,900, 4 bedrooms)

#5. 38103 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $1,672

— 16.9% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +6.8%

— #19 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +23.6%



– Pictured (for rent): 717 Riverside Dr Units 1009 & 1010, Memphis 38103 ($5,500, 4 bedrooms)

#4. 38135 (Memphis)

– Typical rent: $1,716

— 20.0% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +10.6%

— #9 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +25.2%



– Pictured (for sale): 4323 W Ellendale Rd, Bartlett 38135 ($237,000, 3 bedrooms)

#3. 38654 (Olive Branch)

– Typical rent: $1,723

— 20.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +12.0%

— #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +23.2%



– Pictured (for rent): 7165 Alexander Rd, Olive Branch 38654 ($1,495, 3 bedrooms)

#2. 38002 (Arlington)

– Typical rent: $1,821

— 27.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +12.5%

— #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +31.4%



– Pictured (for sale): 12241 Afton Pl, Arlington 38002 ($335,000, 4 bedrooms)

#1. 38017 (Collierville)

– Typical rent: $1,904

— 33.1% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +8.9%

— #15 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +23.9%



– Pictured (for rent): 55 Hickory Nut Dr, Piperton 38017 ($3,500, 5 bedrooms)