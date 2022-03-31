MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Billionaire author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced she’s donating $25 million to Memphis-based nonprofit Youth Villages.

At a time when gun violence continues to rise, Youth Villages is taking aim at the problem with a new initiative called Memphis Allies.

“I don’t think there’s a more important problem facing our community right now. Our headquarters are here. We feel we need to do more,” said Susan Deason, executive director of Memphis Allies.

Youth Villages was founded in 1986. Today, it has more than 3,200 employees and serves more than 32,000 children in 23 states.

The Memphis-based nonprofit will work in both intervention and prevention of gun violence.

“Youth Villages will be bringing to the table experience with producing new evidence-based approaches to address challenges in the community. So, we’re developing a new gun violence reduction model,” Deason said.

It’s a multi-million dollar donation that could change lives in Memphis. Youth Villages will now have additional resources.

“We found out maybe seven or ten days ago that we were receiving a one-time donation from MacKenzie Scott of $25 million that we could use to increase our impact with children and families both in Memphis and across the country,” said Chief Development Officer Richard Shaw. “A gift like this allows us to not just serve more kids and families, but also in the process continue to more research to reach children, to help children and to strengthen families.”

Children and families strengthened and perhaps a reduction in gun violence all because of this donation.

“We have the opportunity to really do something when it comes to violent crime and gun violence at a level we never have before,” Shaw said.

“This is a problem we can all get around. So, making our community safer for all is our goal,” Deason said.

MacKenzie Scott is also donating more than $400 million to Habitat for Humanity. The organization’s Memphis branch will receive more than $7 million.