MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump returned to Memphis Wednesday to represent the family of a teenager who died after a stay at Youth Villages.

Alegend Jones died more than a week ago in the custody of the treatment facility where she was supposed to be getting help.

Wednesday, her family and their newly hired attorney Ben Crump spoke out about the circumstances leading to her death during a press conference at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Youth Villages will only confirm that a young person experienced a medical emergency, got immediate attention and later died at the hospital, saying there was no abuse or inappropriate interaction.

But according to Jones’ family, on November 16 when she was taken to the health department for treatment, she got into an altercation with two male counselors from Youth Villages who ordered her to remove her clothes.

Her family said at some point, she was body slammed. They also said an independent autopsy they had done shows she died from a brain bleed.

Jones’ supporters say it shouldn’t have happened.

“It’s just jaw dropping. It is horrific. It is tragic. It is in-humane what happened to this child. This 17-year-old child,” Crump said. “We know Youth Villages is a facility that is supposed to be trained in dealing with troubled youth.”

“She deserved to give me grandkids. She deserved to go to nursing school and become what she wanted to and she got robbed of that,” said Jones’ mother Shona Garner. “At the end of the day y’all are here and I hope y’all help to get the word out. Justice for Alegend. It should never come down to this.”

There is no word of a lawsuit in this case. Attorney Crump says they are hoping Youth Villages will work with them to find out what happened and get justice.

The Bartlett Police Department and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services are investigating the death.

Alegend Jones’ family plans to bury her on December 9.