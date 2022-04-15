MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman faces assault charges after police say she attacked her uncle’s fiancée with a baseball bat Thursday afternoon.

Zerick Maclin said his niece used the same aluminum bat to break nearly every piece of glass inside his mother’s Hickory Hill home.

“When I first came in, I just saw the glass on the floor. I didn’t know where it came from,” said Maclin.

Police said Breia Hunter, 21, struck Marquita Hollins at least three times on the head with the baseball bat.

Maclin, who is visually impaired, said he was able to hold Hunter until police got there and told Hollins to run next door for help.

“She went to the neighbor’s house and, when she was calling 911 collapsed,” said Maclin.

Breia Hunter

Hollins was rushed to the Regional One Medical Center, where she is being treated for a large gash to the side of her head.

“We thought she would be out, but they said she was dizzy and had been throwing up,” Maclin said.

Maclin said Hunter lives with his mother, who is in the hospital right now fighting cancer.

He said he and his fiancée stopped by the home on Snowmass Lane to pick up some papers for his mother.

Maclin said he had no idea why Hunter trashed the house and brutally attacked his girlfriend.

“She came from behind her,” said Maclin. “When she was getting ready to leave with the forms, my little niece just came and pow–hit her in the head.”

Friday, there was still glass on the floor of every room in the house. Maclin said he was waiting on their insurance company before cleaning up the mess.

Maclin said he and his fiancée are supposed to get married on April 22, and he isn’t sure what will happen now.

“I came from Litle Rock to help my momma out. So that’s why I’m down here,” he said.

Maclin said he doesn’t know if his niece had a mental breakdown, but it’s no accuse for what she did. Hunter is being held on a $12,000 bond.