MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rap star Young Dolph’s slaying has become one of Memphis’s most high-profile murder cases. Now, in an exclusive interview, his fiancée Mia Jaye talks about advocating for justice in his case and the “Black Men Deserve To Grow Old” movement.

Turning her pain into purpose is a task Jaye is working to master. For her, “Black Men Deserve To Grow Old” is more than just a slogan for her streetwear brand. It’s a mission dear to her heart.

“We’re not holding one another accountable for the lives that are being taken senselessly, violently, and things of that nature,” Jaye said. “And so we need to speak up and let our people know like we need to do better.”

Jaye started the campaign after her brother died in 2021, not knowing tragedy would strike again. Her fiancé Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thorton, Jr., would be gunned down that same year at the age of 36.

“I had no idea that literally three months later from me launching that it would be myself,” Jaye said. “It would be more personal than ever. You know, my brother, we were like this, but it was like my person, my soulmate, my children.”

Though a father’s love is irreplaceable, Jaye says the couple’s children Trey and Aria are using creativity to cope, using their talents and tragedies of the past for promises of a better future.

“They feel so empowered, you know, as 6 and 9-year-olds, right,” Jaye said. “Like they feel so empowered like they have a voice and they’re using it, and they see their creation come to life and they’re just so proud of it.”

Two years after Young Dolph’s murder, Jaye says she feels frustrated by the judicial system, prompting her to take to social media to advocate for justice in Dolph’s murder.

“I don’t want people thinking we’re good we’re just plugging along. No, we’re not. I don’t even know what’s going on so let the public ask y’all,” Jaye said. “That’s why I opened up my mouth because the feet still need to be held to the fire.”

She says agencies involved in the case do communicate with the family, but there have been some major developments that she learned about on the news. That includes Judge Lee Cofee eventually recusing himself from the case and accused shooter Justin Johnson making a song in jail.

“For me to see this play out as if it is some type of entertainment. We got songs being made, but how are these people getting held accountable? Right. The judge being pulled off the case because of him reprimanding the situation?” Jaye said. “Like we not about to play this out like it’s some reality TV show in ink, in living color. You know, that’s a disrespect to me. That’s a disrespect to my family and it’s a disrespect to Adolph.”

We asked Jaye what justice for Young Dolph looks like for her.

“It looks like the truth coming to the forefront, not just a fall guy, a fall that won’t be good enough,” Jaye said. “Everybody who had any type of involvement with this being brought to justice, being brought front and center, being handed a sentence.”

Two of the accused shooters, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, are set to appear in court Thursday. The District Attorney’s Office says the trial is on track for March 11.

Meanwhile, Jaye is also putting out a call to action for justice, urging all supporters to apply pressure by reaching out to agencies involved in the case.