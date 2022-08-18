MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis rapper Young Dolph will be inducted into the Memphis-Shelby County Alumni Hall of Fame this year, MSCS announced.

The school district said Dolph, who was a Hamilton High School alum, will be one of four people inducted into the hall of fame on August 26 along with President of Tennessee State University Dr. Glenda Glover, artist Derek Fordjour, and musician Joe Johnson.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed last November in a shooting at a cookie store on Airways Boulevard as he visited his South Memphis neighborhood.

This is not the first time that Dolph has been recognized for the love he had for Memphis, his charitable work, and the impact he left on his friends, loved ones, and the community.

Dolph received recognition last December with an honorary street sign at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard in the Castalia Heights community. He was also honored with a mural on the side of the King of Discount Mini Mart near where he grew up.