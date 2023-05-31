MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph was caught with drugs and a cell phone in his cell, Shelby County authorities said.

Justin Johnson is being held in Shelby County as the case moves forward. He is set to appear in court June 9.

John Morris, a spokeman with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Johnson was found with the material in his cell, and said the matter is being investigated. He declined to provide further details Wednesday.

In November, a judge revoked cell phone privileges for Johnson, after Johnson released a song on YouTube from jail called ‘No Statements.’ The song, recorded on a cell phone, addresses the death of Young Dolph.

Johnson also asked to be moved to a separate facility that month, citing safety concerns in the county jail.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed in a shooting Nov. 17, 2021 at a cookie shop in South Memphis.