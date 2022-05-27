MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused in the killing of Memphis rap star Young Dolph last year are set to be in court for a hearing Friday.

Court records show Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are set to face Judge Lee Coffee at a bond hearing at 9 a.m.

Both are charged with Young Dolph’s murder and have been held without bond since January.

Both were indicted in January in the Nov. 17 killing of Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr.

Police have said two men got out of a stolen Mercedes-Benz and fired shots into Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, where Young Dolph was making a purchase.

They pleaded not guilty in a February hearing.