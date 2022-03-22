MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, was punched by another inmate at 201 Poplar while in the middle of a phone call, according to his attorney.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation. In a statement, SCSO said there were no injuries.

Johnson, 23, was arrested on Jan. 11 for the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Johnson and another suspect, Cornelius Smith both pleaded guilty in February.

Their next hearing is set for March 24.