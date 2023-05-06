MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been about a year and half since Adolph Thorton Jr., better known as Young Dolph, was killed in a shooting at a Memphis cookie store on Airways.

Now, inside Agricenter International on Walnut Grove is Dolphland, a pop-up museum celebrating the music, art and legacy of Memphis hip-hop artist Young Dolph.

We talked with Grammy-winning producer and hip-hop icon Christopher “Drumma Boy” Gholson about why it was needed.

“I was on every Dolph project he ever dropped so it’s like, man, just memories for me and I know it’s special for the fans,” he said.

Drumma Boy said Dolphland takes fans inside the art world of the late musician.

“He was fan of art and collected art, and even painted his cars different ways and kept you in a mind frame of, ‘that’s me.’ You recognize certain things when you see camouflage. It reminds you of Young Dolph,” he said.

The Young Dolph exhibit takes a look back at his short, but impactful life and showcases his lyrics, personality, philanthropy and historic moments from his career.

“Dolphland the museum was amazing in L.A., and that was my first time going to one,” Drumma Boy said. “Man, I think it’s really just keeping him alive, bringing a lot of his memorabilia, seeing his memorabilia and plaques, his projects and how much he accomplished in such a short time.”



The 36-year-old multi-platinum rapper was killed in a shooting at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways back in 2021. Four men have been charged in connection with Dolph’s murder, but this museum celebrates his life.

Drumma Boy says Dolphland and Young Dolph’s music will always be relevant for years to come.

“His music, he’s got over a thousand songs unreleased. So, I think there will always be some new projects dropping in the future. I’ve got songs I haven’t released with Dolph, so, just keeping his name alive.”

The Young Dolph pop-up museum officially opens Friday night and for the next few weekends only at the Agricenter. Find tickets and information here.

Drumma Boy will also be in Memphis Saturday and Sunday for his “Hits Only 2-Day Experience” for upcoming musicians at Young Avenue Sounds on Young Avenue.

