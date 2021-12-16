WARNING: There may be explicit lyrics in the video below.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds attended a memorial Thursday in Memphis for slain rapper Young Dolph.

The ceremony inside the FedExForum in Memphis will be a celebration of life honoring Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.

Young Dolph, who grew up in South Memphis and returned often, was shot to death Nov. 17 after buying cookies at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard. His killers have not been brought to justice.

The ceremony started with tribute videos from other music artists & producers including T.I., Gucci and Memphis hip-hop legends. Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton was the first speaker. He shared a message of unity.

His life partner and children stood before thousands of fans sharing memories of the slain rapper.

“I’ll keep thinking of him forever and ever,” Young Dolph’s daughter said.

Huddled together, his family, who knew the rap star as Adolph Thorton Jr. or “Main Main,” remembered him for his kind and giving heart. His sister said things are not the same without him.

“Since his passing, it feels like a piece of us is just gone,” she said. “He was the glue to us all.”

At the end of the tribute, his family was presented with a proclamation from Tennessee State Rep. Katrina Robinson naming November 17, the day Young Dolph was killed, as a day of service in both Tennessee and Georgia.

His son Trey reminded everyone in the world to be strong and carry on in his father’s legacy in his absence.

“If you feel sad about my dad dying, I’m going to let you know everything will be fine because I know I will become a great man because my heart is like my dad,” he said.

Wednesday, a portion of a street in Memphis was renamed in honor of Young Dolph.