MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two hundred turkeys were given away Friday to kick off “Dolph Day of Service.”

Memphis stood still on November 17, 2021, the day Adolph Thornton, Jr., who we know as rapper Young Dolph, was shot and killed at Makeda’s Cookies along Airways Boulevard.

Friday, the second anniversary of Young Dolph’s death, was the Dolph Day of Service, which started with a giveaway of 200 free turkeys.

For Dolph’s sister, Carlisa Brown, turkeys, free meals, free haircuts, and music are all ways to continue Dolph’s legacy of giving.

“This is a sad day turned into a day to push through and give to other people,” Brown said.

She says he was in Memphis giving back the week he was gunned down.

“He was a real person from this city that gave back genuinely to his city and the people in his community,” Brown said.

At the Hospitality Hub downtown, there were more lines as Dolph’s mother and Mayor-Elect Paul Young served free meals to Memphis’ unhoused.

“When Dolph was here, he was here giving away turkey and doing the same level of service,” Young said. “And I’m glad to see the family committed to that and it’s something we all can do, give back to others.”

After multiple events, friends, family, and members of Dolph’s record label Paper Route Empire headed to LeMoyne-Owen College to honor the life and legacy of Memphis, Tennessee’s very own.

“It’s an honor to continue his legacy,” Brown said.