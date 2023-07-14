MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial date for two defendants accused in the shooting death of Young Dolph was set by a judge Friday morning.

Judge Lee Coffee set the trial date for Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson for March 11, 2024 — unless lawyers come to a resolution on Dec. 1.

Coffee stated that December 1, 2023 is the last day for any of the suspects to file a motion before the trial starts.

Johnson, who is charged with first-degree murder, will not face the death penalty. He was permitted to have conversations with two family members and his attorneys.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.

Johnson and Smith were picked up by police in Indiana not long after the shooting. Authorities believe they were the gunmen in the incident.