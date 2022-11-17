MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hernandez Govan, the third person indicted in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, is set to make his first appearance in a Memphis courtroom Thursday.

The court date comes one year to the day after Dolph’s slaying at a South Memphis cookie shop, and one week after Govan’s indictment by a grand jury.

Govan, 43, was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Adolph Thornton Jr. — Young Dolph’s real name.

Shelby County’s District Attorney says Govan is the man believed to have ordered the hit on Dolph.

“Mr. Govan has been indicted and is in custody for being involved in the Young Dolph murder. He played the role of the person who solicited the murder,” District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

Two other defendants have been in custody for months. Justin Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, and Cornelius Smith were charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder earlier this year.

Govan has retained attorney William Massey.

Thursday, Judge Lee Coffee read charges and set next court date for Friday, Dec. 16.