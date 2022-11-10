MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Govan is the third person to be indicted on murder charges in connection with Young Dolph’s death.

Young Dolph was shot to death at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard in November of 2021. Two other suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were arrested soon after.

Johnson and Smith have both also been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Another man, Shundale Barnett, is accused of acting as an accessory after the fact. Barnett is currently in custody in Indiana. There is no word on when he will be extradited back to Shelby County.