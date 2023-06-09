MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jermarcus Johnson, one of the men accused in rapper Young Dolph’s death and a relative of one of the accused gunmen, offered a guilty plea Friday to three counts of being an accessory after the fact.

Prosecuting attorney Paul Hagerman said Jermarcus Johnson was not involved in the shooting of Adolph Thornton Jr., aka Young Dolph, or the planning beforehand.

But about a week after the shooting, he accepted a car and cellphone from defendant Justin Johnson — his half-brother — to fool probation officers and aid Justin Johnson’s escape from Memphis.

The plea agreement was accepted by Judge Lee Coffee. The judge said the charges would bring a sentence of 6 to 12 years, although sentencing was delayed to Aug. 10. Johnson was given a bond of $25,000.

Johnson previously had been charged with conspiracy to first-degree murder, according to officials.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside Makeda’s Cookies in South Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.

Two suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were picked up by police in Indiana not long after. Authorities believe they were the gunmen in the incident.

Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Shelby County’s District Attorney says Govan is the man believed to have ordered the hit on Dolph.

Govan’s bond was paid, according to the Shelby County Jail system. He was released on Thursday, May 11.