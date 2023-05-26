MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jemarcus Johnson, one of the men accused of being involved in Young Dolph’s death, may have his case closed soon, officials say.

Johnson’s attorney said he hopes to have a disposition or an announcement on his clients case by June 7.

During the hearing, Judge Coffee said, “Mr. Corman has indicated that he’s worked with the state of Tennessee trying to see whether or not your case can be resolved– whether it can be separated or severed from your codefendants or charged defendants.”

Coffee also said if they can, they’re going to try to bring his case to a close next month.

Jermarcus Johnson

Johnson turned himself in to authorities last November, a year after the star was killed in South Memphis.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside Makeda’s Cookies in South Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.

Two suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were picked up by police in Indiana not long after. Authorities believe they were the gunmen in the incident.

Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Shelby County’s District Attorney says Govan is the man believed to have ordered the hit on Dolph.

Govan’s bond was paid, according to the Shelby County Jail system. He was released on Thursday, May 11.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are due in court on June 9th.