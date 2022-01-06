MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As rumors swirl on social media, a connection is now being made between the suspect wanted in Young Dolph’s murder and the getaway car from the scene.

Since Wednesday evening, Memphis has been on the hunt for 23-year-old Justin Johnson who is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations “Most Wanted” list.

According to police, Johnson allegedly pulled the trigger killing rap star Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., at a cookie shop in South Memphis on Nov. 17.

Clues are pointing the public’s attention to a house on Bradley Street in Orange Mound, which is believed to be the home where the white Mercedes matching the description of the getaway car of Young Dolph’s killers was found days after the shooting.

Justin Johnson

The vehicle is also possibly linked to a double shooting in Covington.

Several sources have named Johnson as rapper “Straight Droppp.” Images from a music video posted shortly after Young Dolph’s murder now have fans making connections between Johnson standing in front of what appears to be an abandoned home where the getaway car was discovered.

Lyrics in the video boasted “come around me playing games and you’ll get shot.”

The video was also supposedly shot just a few feet away from where police say a person was killed the same day the video was uploaded to YouTube, which is a murder police have not confirmed or denied is connected to the Young Dolph case.

As the search for the suspect continues, one man says it is putting an unwanted target on his back. This man, who is also named Justin Johnson, says since word has gotten out about the suspect, he has received notifications and messages from across the county from people trying to track down the alleged killer.

He says he’s 14 years older than the suspect and does not know him.

“Friend requests and people inboxing me,” Johnson said. “People like you need to change your name, you need to do this, you need to do that, and the thing is what I am actually trying to get people to understand is I’m not the individual.”

Like many people, he is hoping the right suspect is caught soon.

“Rest in peace to Dolph,” Johnson said. “I love him and he have my heart. I most definitely want to see justice.”

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Johnson’s arrest.

If you have any information you are urged to call the US Marshals at (901)-275-4562, (901)-601-1575 or (731)-571-0280.