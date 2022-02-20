MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more men who they say are persons of interest in the Young Dolph shooting death.

Officers say Devin Burns, 26, is five feet, six inches tall weighing around 135 pounds. They are also looking for Joshua Taylor, 26, who is six feet, six inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Burns had previous unrelated charges in 2015 including attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and aggravated robbery, according to police. A victim told police he was leaving his apartment when he was struck in the head before being robbed and shot.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed outside of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in South Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.

Cornelius Smith (left) and Justin Johnson appear for an arraignment in a Memphis court on Wednesday. Both are charged in the murder of rapper Young Dolph and related charges.

Justin Johnson, 23, who is also known as the rapper “Straight Drop,” was captured in Indiana last month and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm and theft of property over $10,000.

Cornelius Smith, 32, was also charged with the same crimes. Both men pled not guilty in the shooting death of Young Dolph.

The U.S. Marshals also arrested Shundale Barnett in Indiana with Johnson. He was charged with being an accessory to a role in helping Johnson flee from Memphis to Indiana and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder.

Click here to read more on the Young Dolph shooting case.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Devin Burns or Joshua Taylor, call (901)-636-3300 or (901)-528-CASH.