MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Joshua Taylor, a man Memphis Police said was a person of interest in the death of Young Dolph, was shot and killed in Orange Mound, according to his family.

MPD developed Taylor as a person of interest in February of 2022.

Joshua Taylor

Wednesday, officers responded to a man-down call at Spottswood Avenue near Buntyn Street at 12:56 p.m. They found Taylor suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, people who live nearby believe he was actually shot the night before and was just discovered lifeless in a car near a church around 1 p.m.

Police do not have a description of the suspect in this case. If you know anything that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.