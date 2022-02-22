MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man named by police as a person of interest in the Nov. 17 shooting death of rapper Young Dolph has been taken into custody.

Devin Burns, 27, is booked in the Shelby County Jail on several counts of aggravated assault and a count of theft of property.

Burns, along with another man named Joshua Taylor, were named by police over the weekend as possible persons of interest in the shooting death of Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph. Police have not said exactly how they suspect Burns may be involved.

Justin Johnson, 23, who is also known as the rapper “Straight Drop,” was captured in Indiana last month and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm and theft of property over $10,000.

Cornelius Smith, 32, was also charged with the same crimes. Both men pled not guilty in the shooting death of Young Dolph.

The U.S. Marshals also arrested Shundale Barnett in Indiana with Johnson. He was charged with being an accessory to a role in helping Johnson flee from Memphis to Indiana and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder.

This story will be updated.