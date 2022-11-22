MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fourth suspect accused in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Jermarcus Johnson was arrested Friday and faces a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Johnson helped another suspect hideout after the shooting and was involved in the transfer of money paid for the killing.

Hernandez Govan is accused of ordering the hit.

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson are accused of carrying out the hit.

All four are in jail.