MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday marks two years since Memphis rapper Adolph Thornton Jr., better known by his stage name Young Dolph, was shot and killed while visiting Makeda’s Cookies.

As a tribute, the owners at the South Memphis location were giving away 1,000 dolphin-shaped cookies to their customers on what has been named “Dolph Day.”

It was here on Nov. 17, 2021, where Dolph stopped at Makeda’s along Airways Boulevard for his favorite chocolate chip cookies. It’s also here where he was gunned down.

Although faded, the many heartfelt messages from fans of Young Dolph are still visible at the store. What has not faded away is the pain that those like Logan England still feel.

“I am still heartbroken, I’m still mourning. The whole world is. We miss Dolph, baby,” said England, the self-proclaimed, ultimate Dolph supporter. “I am the biggest fan, I’m the biggest Dolph fan.”

He parked his car, which he says is uniquely designed in honor of an entertainer who had his own unique style.

“For me it’s like a meditating place, like a place where I just come to think and just relax,” he said.

That includes having Dolph’s lyrics on rotation, streaming from his car’s speakers, as he celebrates the life of the musician and the man who loved this community.

Nov. 17 is a moment in time that’s still heart-wrenching for Makeda’s owners.

“Our hearts are heavy,” Pamela Hill said. “We are praying for his family.”

Makeda’s marked Dolph Day on Friday with 1,000 dolphin-shaped cookies.

Makeda’s owners Pamela and Maurice Hill: “Our hearts are heavy.”

A picture of Young Dolph inside Makeda’s

In a special tribute to Dolph, Pamela and Maurice Hill were giving dolphin desserts to everyone coming by to commemorate a man who went from customer to friend.

“Young Dolph been coming for over 10 years,” Maurice Hill said. “He loved coming here and we loved seeing him. He loved Makeda’s.”

The Hills were unsure if they would reopen after the tragedy, but in September of last year, the doors were back open.

“As long as we are here, he’s going to be here with us,” they said.