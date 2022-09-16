MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, the South Memphis store where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down last November, will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, the owners confirmed.

Makeda’s closed its location at 2370 Airways Boulevard after the shooting and owners previously said they would not reopen due to threats. That location opened in 1999. There is another location at 301 Jefferson.

However, the Airways store is now hosting a “grand reopening” on Saturday according to a Facebook post by store owners Friday.