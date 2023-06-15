Jermarcus Johnson pleads guilty to accessory after the fact charges in the Young Dolph murder case Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jermarcus Johnson, one of the men accused in rapper Young Dolph’s death and a relative of one of the accused gunmen, is out on bond after taking a guilty plea last week.

According to court records, Jermarcus posted bond on June 9, the same day he entered a plea deal in connection to Young Dolph’s death.

Prosecuting attorney Paul Hagerman said Jermarcus was not involved in the shooting of Adolph Thornton Jr., aka Young Dolph, or the planning beforehand.

But about a week after the shooting, he accepted a car and cellphone from defendant Justin Johnson — his half-brother — to fool probation officers and aid Justin Johnson’s escape from Memphis.

Jermarcus Johnson

Judge Lee Coffee accepted the plea agreement. The judge said the charges would bring a sentence of 6 to 12 years, although sentencing was delayed to Aug. 10. Johnson was given a bond of $25,000.

Jermarcus previously had been charged with conspiracy to first-degree murder, according to officials.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside Makeda’s Cookies in South Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.