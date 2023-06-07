MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jemarcus Johnson, one of the men accused of being involved in Young Dolph’s death, got additional charges Wednesday morning.

He is now being charged with three counts of Accessory After the Fact, along with his initial charge of Conspiracy to First-Degree Murder, according to officials.

In May, Johnson’s attorney said he hoped to have a disposition or an announcement on his client’s case soon.

During the hearing, Judge Coffee said, “Mr. Corman has indicated that he’s worked with the state of Tennessee trying to see whether or not your case can be resolved– whether it can be separated or severed from your codefendants or charged defendants.”

Johnson turned himself into authorities last November, a year after the star was killed in South Memphis.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside Makeda’s Cookies in South Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.

Two suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were picked up by police in Indiana not long after. Authorities believe they were the gunmen in the incident.

Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Shelby County’s District Attorney says Govan is the man believed to have ordered the hit on Dolph.

Govan’s bond was paid, according to the Shelby County Jail system. He was released on Thursday, May 11.