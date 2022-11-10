MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A week before the first anniversary of Young Dolph’s death, the rapper’s partner and mother of his children opened up to fans on Instagram about the heartache she has been dealing with over the last year.

“This almost year has been the most challenging year I have ever had to face in my life,” said Mian Jaye in the video that has been viewed thousands of times. “It’s like trying to be positive about something so messed up. It comes to a breaking point to where it’s, like, it’s really just unfair, man.”

Young Dolph was shot to death at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard on November 17, 2021. Thursday, a third person was indicted in connection to his death.

Hernandez Govan is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are also all facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Mia was in Memphis with the couple’s young kids just a month after Young Dolph was killed to help unveil a street sign named in his honor.

Mia said she has struggled over the last year as a single parent and said death was a cruel part of life.

“I get so freakin mad, dog. Like, why do we have to go through this? Why is this something my family has to endure? Why is this something my kids have to endure because somebody felt that it would be better to just take somebody’s life, dog,” Mia said.

In 2020, Mia started the Black Men Deserve to Grow Old campaign after her brother was shot and killed during a robbery at his business. The cause got a lot of attention after Dolph’s death. However, Mia said even that work had become difficult.

“Like, is this just really the way of the world?” she said. “It’s hard to do what I do. It’s hard to wake up and just to be a mom, to be this person, this voice, this woman. It’s just so hard,” said Mia.

Mia said her daughter and especially her son are heavily grieving not having a father anymore. She said her son had the dopest, most solid father any little black boy could ever dream of having and asked fans to continue to keep her family in their prayers.