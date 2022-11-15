MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, Nov. 17, the city of Memphis will honor the life and legacy of late rapper Young Dolph by giving back to the community.

The artist’s non-profit organization, the IdaMae Family Foundation, is teaming up with The Confess Project of America to provide charitable acts of service to his hometown.

The establishments will aid in commemorating the South Memphis rapper one year after he was gunned down at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Hospitality Hub on Washington Avenue will give the public free meals and winter kits, which will include coats, blankets, socks and gloves.

Supreme Kutz locations across the city and various barber shops nationwide will provide free haircuts and mental health resources between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT and their respective time zones.

While people in the city will get to experience the acts first-hand, fans elsewhere are encouraged to share posts of them giving back using the hashtags #DolphDay and #DolphServiceDay.

“On behalf of the IdaMae Family Foundation and Young Dolph’s family, we will continue the legacy of charity, philanthropy and helping those in need as Adolph Robert Thorton Jr. ‘Young Dolph’ did,” said Carlisa Brown, Young Dolph’s sister.

For more information, visit dolph-day.com