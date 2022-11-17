MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Fans are remembering the life and legacy of Memphis rapper Young Dolph on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Many will never forget when and where they were when images of Young Dolph’s camouflage Corvette being towed away from outside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways flooded social media.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thorton, Jr., was gunned down at the age of 36 while buying cookies. Emotions are still being processed for those returning to Makeda’s a year later.

“It sent chills through my spine just like it happened all over again,” said longtime supporter, Randyce Askew.

On the one-year anniversary of the tragedy, Makeda’s gave away dolphin-shaped cookies in his honor to customers who were empowered by Dolph’s music and life.

“I went to the same high school with Dolph. He made a huge impact on the city of Memphis and we love and we miss Dolph so much,” said Randyce Askew.

On Thursday, the inaugural “Dolph Day of Service” was in full effect nationwide celebrating the rapper’s philanthropic spirit

“He meant a lot to me, he made me want to be a better man and made me get up every day to go to work and try to be more positive and give more than I receive,” said Chip, another fan.

From free meals and free winter kits to free haircuts and mental health services in collaboration with Dolph’s IdaMae Foundation and the Confess Project of America.

“Our role into is recognizing Dolph was a proud barber before getting into the music industry and we’re highlighting his impact,” said Lorenzo Lewis, founder of The Confess Project of America.

Over 500 free haircuts were also given out in honor of Young Dolph.

“His legacy gone live a long long time,” said young fan, Demarian Crawford.

Dolph’s “Day of Service” bill passed in both Georgia and Tennessee. A tradition his family is hoping to keep going for many years.