MEMPHIS, Tenn.– On the one-year anniversary of Young Dolph‘s death, many fans remember the superstar rapper from Memphis for his music and lyrics, but those who knew him best say there was also another side of the musician.

Young Dolph’s family says he had a heart of gold and was a family man. WREG had a chance to speak with his sister Carlisa Brown by phone and says Dolph loved Memphis and loved his family.

“He was an awesome brother. He cared a lot about his family and those close by him, his close friends. He was definitely a family man. He treasured his family, you know,” Brown said. “He didn’t want his family to worry about or want for anything and wasn’t like monetarily.”

Brown said her brother was someone his family and friends could count on.

“He was there for you and if you needed something or needed someone to just vent or just listen to, he was just that kind of person or give you advice on life. He was definitely one of a kind,” she said.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton, Jr., was shot and killed at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard on November 17, 2021. Two other suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were arrested soon after and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder earlier this year.

43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury last week. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The family of Young Dolph is finding some peace one year since the rapper was murdered knowing there are now three suspects facing charges.

“I would say it helps. I am thankful for the people playing their part in helping with the case. We would definitely like to uncover everything that needs to be uncovered. But we’re grateful for what they’ve got so far,” Brown said.

It’s been a difficult time for many but imagine being a member of Dolph’s family and how they’ve had to come to terms with his death. They say this past year has been difficult as they remember the most terrible day of their lives.

“We all have our days and coming from the most difficult and most terrible day in our lives. You know we are all just trying to cope and trying to keep it pushing and moving like he would want us to do and also just continue to help people,” Brown said. “It’s definitely been a journey, but we’re making our way through it. But it definitely still hurts.”

Dolph’s family hopes Memphis fans will take part in what they’re calling the Dolph Day of Service.

The artist’s non-profit organization, the IdaMae Family Foundation, is teaming up with The Confess Project of America to provide charitable acts of service to his hometown.

His foundation is also working with the Hospitality Hub on Washington Avenue to give those in need free meals and winter kits, which will include coats, blankets, socks and gloves.

Supreme Kutz barbershop locations will provide free haircuts and mental health resources between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.