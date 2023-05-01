MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A pop-up museum in honor of Young Dolph is coming to Memphis this weekend.
Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thorton Jr., is a famous Memphis rapper who was killed in a shooting back in 2021 at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard.
The pop-up museum, Dolphland, will display historic moments in Young Dolph’s career while allowing attendees to be “immersed in a sensory overload of everything Dolph.”
Attendees can purchase tickets to view the museum every weekend for the month of May at Agricenter International in Cordova on Walnut Grove Road.
For more information, please visit https://dolphlandmuseum.ticketspice.com/memphis.